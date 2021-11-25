In a heartwarming Season 6 trailer, This Is Us teases a tearful farewell.

In the new season six trailer for This Is Us, which premieres in January, relive the Pearsons’ best moments and get a glimpse of what’s to come.

It’s never easy to say goodbye to someone.

Yes, the This Is Us season six trailer has already made us cry.

On April 25, NBC released the first official look at the critically acclaimed drama’s final season, which featured everything from the series’ most tear-jerking moments to hints at what’s to come for the Pearson family.

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is dealing with her Alzheimer’s diagnosis in the trailer, which NBC didn’t hold back on.

“I’m losing my memory,” she admits as memories of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), the Big Three, and others flash before her eyes.

“Every now and then, I wonder what my last memory will be before the candle goes out.”

While This Is Us’ story may be coming to an end, we’re fortunate to have the memory of this incredible television journey.

So, what awaits Rebecca, Jack, Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Randall (Sterling K Brown) in the final chapter?

Season six will have plenty of sweet Jack-and-Rebecca moments, more future Jack Damon (Blake Stadnik), and Phillip (Chris Geere) realizing his feelings for Kate, who is seen crying in one scene, according to the trailer.

Oh, and there’s another classic Jack pep talk to enjoy: “The kids are old enough to start making memories,” the Pearson patriarch says in the trailer.

Things they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”

Rebecca adds her own sentiment, “Until the day is over, there is always a chance you’ll remember it for something else,” proving they’re the ultimate couple.

Rebecca, you’ve said it perfectly.

Fans have been anticipating the sixth season of This Is Us since creator Dan Fogelman announced it would be the series’ final season on Twitter in May. “Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end,’ never had to end their favorite thing,” he wrote.

“While we’re disappointed that we only have one season left, we’re grateful to NBC for allowing us to end the show the way we always wanted.

We’ll put in a lot of effort to make sure we land safely.”

Take a look at this…

