In a hilarious birthday message, Chris Hemsworth encourages his younger brother Liam to ‘Get in Shape.’

In a hilarious birthday message, Chris Hemsworth encourages Liam to ‘Get in Shape.’

Chris Hemsworth is demonstrating that no matter how famous you are, you can still embarrass your younger brother on the internet.

Thor’s brother, Liam, turned 32 on Thursday, and the actor celebrated with a series of shirtless photos.

While the photos of Liam are undoubtedly beautiful, Chris appears to believe that there is still work to be done.

“Happy birthday @liamhemsworth,” he joked in his post. “Hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself.”

“I’m going to give you 10% off a @centrfit membership (hashtag)familydiscount love you to help you with your transformation.”

Chris, 38, finished the tribute by showing a sweet baby photo of Liam.

Chris and Liam’s other famous brother, Luke, also joined in the celebrations.

The oldest Hemsworth brother captioned the photo set that began with him kissing his brother on the cheek, “Big kisses brother Liam.”

He wrote, “Happy birthday! May your dryas up game be strong always @liamhemsworth.”

All of Liam’s birthday greetings were well-received, particularly the one from Chris.

The Hunger Games star posted a video on his Instagram page, filmed in the gym, in response to his brother’s birthday greetings.

“Hello everyone, I just wanted to express my gratitude to everyone who sent me birthday greetings.

“You guys are amazing,” Liam tells the camera.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to my brother, Chris, for offering me a 10% discount on a Centr Fit membership.

What a gift.

Health is a gift.

He continued, “Thank you, mate.”

“That was exactly what I needed to motivate me to keep going on my fitness journey.”

Everyone, here’s to a happy and healthy new year.

“With lots of love.”

