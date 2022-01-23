In a hilarious nod to former Flames, Johnny Carson once impersonated Willie Nelson with Julio Iglesias.

During his 30-year tenure as host of The Tonight Show, Johnny Carson played a variety of characters.

His impersonation of Willie Nelson, a country singer, seemed to be another amusing nod to his own life.

What makes Carson’s duet with Julio Iglesias, “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before,” so memorable?

Despite the fact that Carson’s three divorces provided plenty of tabloid fodder and he allegedly despised the gossip about him, it appears that he preferred being married.

He was married for the majority of his 79-year life, and he usually remarried relatively quickly after a divorce.

Carson married his first wife, Jody Wolcott, when he was in his twenties, in 1949.

They had three sons together, and he was the father of only three children.

He married four times in total before his death.

Carson frequently joked about his love life during his three decades as host of The Tonight Show.

When Iglesias came to visit in 1984, Carson had been married three times, and he seemed to see an opportunity for a funny gag.

Carson took the stage dressed as Nelson to sing the duet “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before” with Iglesias in a video that can be found on YouTube.

His vocal impression of Nelson is notable for how much he sounds like the country star.

Nelson, according to other singers such as Dolly Parton and Patsy Cline, has a very unique way of phrasing when he sings.

Even for professionals, it appears to be difficult to duplicate.

Carson arguably nailed the whole impersonation despite that — and being able to see a bit of shine from beard tape.

“To all the girls who shared my life Who are now someone else’s wife I’m glad they came along I dedicate this song To all the girls I’ve loved before,” he sang, causing the audience to erupt in laughter.

Carson was separated from his third wife, Joanna Holland, after they married in 1972, according to what is known about his personal life in 1984.

The couple split in 1982 and divorced in 1985, according to an Associated Press report.

They privately agreed to (dollar)35,000 monthly payments for her, for a total of (dollar)2.8 million.

Nelson, like Carson, has gotten a lot of attention in his personal life…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.