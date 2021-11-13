In a hilarious sneak peek from Addicted to Marriage, a divorced woman breaks down her 11 ex-husbands.

In this hilarious sneak peek from Addicted to Marriage, a divorced woman breaks down her 11 ex-husbands.

It doesn’t add up to a happily ever after after 28 proposals, 13 trips down the aisle, and 11 different husbands.

An exclusive look at TLC’s new reality series Addicted to Marriage, which premieres on Tuesday, November 1st.

Monette recalls all 11 (!) of her ex-husbands on page 16.

Who was her true love, and who did she feel compelled to marry twice?

Monette begins in a confessional, “My first husband, I knew in high school.”

“I told my sister I was going to marry him one day, and two months later, I married him.”

“My second husband and I just had a lot of fun together,” she continues, “but we got divorced, and then we thought we could work it out, so I married him again.”

And it turned out that each ex had his or her own charms.

“My fourth husband had children, and I adored them.”

Monette muses, “He had wonderful children.”

“Number five was probably one of my greatest loves.”

I married my sixth husband because he appeared to be so nice and kind.

Then I remarried him.”

“Dang it if I hadn’t married those two twice,” she laughs.

The figure would plummet.”

Monette became more creative as she gained more experience walking down the aisle with each new wedding.

“Number eight, I met him online and we drove to Vegas and married a week later,” Monette explains.

“Number nine was a very charismatic guy, exactly the type of guy you shouldn’t be attracted to, but you are sometimes.”

“In elementary school, I knew number ten.”

Monette continues, “He’s a wonderful person, but we should have just stayed friends.”

“I’m not even going to number 11 with that one.”

“I’m speechless.”

Monette is well aware of her husband’s serial status.

“As a result, I fall in love quickly,” she observes.

“I guess I’ve been proposed to over 28 times when I add it all up.”

Do we think Monette is truly “addicted” to marriage? Check out the hilarious clip above to find out.

The first episode of Addicted to Marriage will air on November 2nd.

TLC’s 16 at 10 p.m.