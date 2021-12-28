In a hilarious video, Harvey Price drops the C bomb once more as his mother Katie Price admits, “We’re so used to that now.”

In a shocking video, KATIE Price laughs off her eldest son Harvey swearing at her AGAIN.

The 42-year-old was spotted driving with his 19-year-old son Harvey, and admitted that the family is used to him swearing.

“Now we can go back and relax,” the former glamour model said in a video with Harvey.

“Hip hip hooray!” Harvey exclaimed.

“Have you been amusing?” Katie asked.

“You c***,” Harvey replied, to which Katie laughed and said, “We’re so used to that now.”

Harvey has been caught swearing in public before, including on Loose Women.

On May 17, Katie, who used to be a regular panelist on the show, invited Harvey to talk about trolls targeting him because of his Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, and ADHD.

When he said “hello you c***,” viewers were stunned, and ten people filed an official complaint with Ofcom about his language.

Katie is embarking on a New Year health-drive, according to The Sun, in order to prove to her family and friends that she is serious about changing her life-by participating in Dry January.

“Katie knows she’s lucky she won’t have to start 2022 in prison,” our source said.

She’s been given a second chance and she’s determined to seize it.

“Normally, Katie would have a few drinks over the holidays, but she has kicked that habit to the curb and will be participating in Dry January to prepare her mind and body for 2022.”

“She’s determined not to repeat the same errors she’s made in recent months next year.”

Katie’s family is overjoyed because they just want to see her get back to her best.”

Katie’s promise comes after it was revealed that she is working on a new tell-all book about her recent ordeals.

We previously reported that she plans to “name and shame” her enemies in her EIGHTH autobiography, and that she will not hold back when discussing her dreadful year.

She’s been through a lot this year, from being assaulted in her own home to crashing her Range Rover and admitting to being under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Katie’s first life story, Being Jordan, was published in 2004, followed by A Whole New World, Pushed to the Limit, You Only Live Once, Love, Lipstick and Lies, and Reborn, which was released in 2016.

