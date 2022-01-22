In a hilarious video of her son Jackson, 4, Tori Roloff, who is expecting her fourth child, says her ‘belly is getting very big.’

Tori Roloff, who is expecting her fourth child, says in a hilarious video of her son Jackson, 4, that her ‘belly is getting very big.’

Tori Roloff’s son Jackson, who is expecting a child, made the sweetest comment about his mother’s growing baby bump, saying, “Her belly is getting very big.”

Her third child is due in the spring, and the Little People, Big World star is getting closer to her due date.

In a clip she shared to her Instagram Stories, Tori’s eldest child, Jackson, hilariously acknowledged how far along his mother looks.

The reality star caught the four-year-old staring directly at the camera as he told her, “Mommy, this belly is getting very big,” while pulling her shirt up to reveal her bulging stomach.

While the two were curled up on the couch together, the toddler made an endearing remark before returning his focus to his tablet.

Tori swept the camera around her face, trying not to laugh at her son’s harsh words.

“No more questions,” Jackson is heard saying in the background, as if telling his mother to leave him alone with his game.

“Haha no more questions?” she wrote in the caption, laughing. “Haha I asked him what he just told me.”

Tori’s amusement was welcome, as the actress had struggled to feel at ease in her own skin during her pregnancy.

The mom-of-two recently admitted to “struggling” with her appearance while “growing” a human.

While showing off her baby bump in a boomerang on her Instagram Stories, she got vulnerable with her followers.

In front of a mirror in her bedroom, the TLC star posed in black leggings and a baggy gray hoodie, capturing her entire body.

She smiled while taking the selfie, one hand holding the camera and the other slightly stretched out to the side to show off her expanding belly.

“Reminder: Growing a human is hard,” Tori, 30, wrote in the caption.

I’m not always happy with how I look while pregnant.

“I’m wearing this to a dinner party because I’m not comfortable in my regular clothes.”

“But, because our bodies are insane, I’m trying really hard to love myself during pregnancy.”

“Are you sure?”

Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, revealed they were expecting their third child in November.

They have a two-year-old daughter named Lilah, in addition to Jackson.

The happy news came after her heartbreaking miscarriage in March, which was documented on LPBW.

Tori revealed in an episode that they discovered the tragedy during an ultrasound appointment several weeks into the pregnancy.

Tori and her husband, on the other hand, recently celebrated the half-way mark of their current pregnancy in…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.