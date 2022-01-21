In a hilariously awkward new “SNL” promo, Will Forte forgets who Kenan Thompson is.

In a new ‘SNL’ promo, Will Forte completely forgets who Kenan Thompson is.

Will Forte is making a triumphant return to Saturday Night Live, and he’ll be reunited with an old friend, Kenan Thompson.

Although, as the star of MacGruber demonstrates in a new promo for his upcoming episode, his time in Hollywood has given him a bit of an ego.

On the iconic Studio 8H stage, Forte and Thompson — as well as members of Mneskin, the upcoming musical guest — shared a special moment (sort of).

“It’s fantastic to see you, man!” Forte exclaims to Thompson.

“You know, we used to work together on the show when I was on it.”

“I know, I know.

“It’s great to see you, too, man,” Thompson adds.

“You know, I was afraid you’d go all Hollywood and forget about me when you left.”

“Me? Hollywood?” Forte exclaims, “Are you kidding? Of course I remember you Kreegan!”

“How could I forget Michael Kreegan, my favorite lighting guy? Wow, they’re letting you do the promos now! That’s awesome buddy!”

Maintain your good work!

“So did we get it? Because I’m only going to do one take!” Forte asks after a long and awkward pause.

Forte, who is hosting SNL this weekend, first appeared on the sketch comedy show in 2002 and stayed on until 2010.

Meanwhile, Thompson joined the cast in 2003, a year after Forte, and has gone on to set the record for the longest-serving cast member with 19 seasons.

At 11:30 p.m., Saturday Night Live broadcasts live from coast to coast.

8:30 p.m. ET

NBC at 2:00 p.m. PT

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Will Forte Forgets Who Kenan Thompson Is in Hilariously Awkward New ‘SNL’ Promo