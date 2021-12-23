In a holiday greeting card, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal a new photograph of Archie and Lilibet.

In a holiday card, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal a new photo of Archie and Lilibet.

For their daughter Lilibet’s first Christmas, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting into the holiday spirit.

Below is their family holiday card, which includes son Archie.

That is a royally adorable Christmas card!

When they unveiled their annual holiday card on December 23, which featured a sweet portrait of the family of four taken by Alexi Lubomirski this summer at the couple’s home in Santa Barbara, Calif., Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave the people a new adorable photo of their 2-year-old son Archie and 6-month-old daughter Lilibet.

Archie, who wears the same jeans as his parents, sits on his father’s lap in the photograph.

Meghan stands next to them, holding a smiling baby Lilibet, dressed in denim and a navy blue sweater.

“We welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world this year, 2021,” the family said in a statement. “Archie gave us a ‘Mama’ and a’Papa,’ and Lili gave us a family.”

We’ve made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families, from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave, as we look forward to 2022.”

Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL(plus)US, and Marshall Plan for Moms were among the organizations on the list.

“Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!” the family concluded their message.

This holiday season will be extra special for Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, because it will be the first for their baby Lili, who was born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif. Since her birth, the couple has been introducing Lilibet to their favorite holiday traditions, including Halloween.

Meghan told viewers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November that she and Harry “wanted to do something fun for the kids” by dressing them up, but they were “just not into it” like the adults.

“Archie was a dinosaur for like five minutes,” she said of her son’s costume, before host Ellen DeGeneres reminded her that “Harry talked him into putting the head on,” as she had visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Halloween night.

Lili’s outfit was inspired by a beloved Disney character.

