In a Howard Stern interview, Kim and Khloe Kardashian were slammed for boasting about “only having sex with Black guys.”

Fans have labeled KIM and Khloe Kardashian as “racist” for allegedly boasting in an old Howard Stern interview about “only having sex with Black guys.”

In a 2009 interview with Howard, 67, Kim, 41, and Khloe, 37, discussed whether they had “gone back from Black.”

“Black guys love a big a**,” the older Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said.

“Our a**es are so big.”

“I’ve never had sex with a white guy,” the younger sibling admitted.

“Our father, the late Robert Kardashian, 59,” according to Kim, “always wanted us with an Armenian guy. and we were just like, ‘Okay.'”

“That’s a little too narrow,” Howard joked.

“How old were girls when you first started having sex with Black guys?” he continued.

Kim claimed she had a “high school boyfriend.”

Because Howard claimed that “it’s all you ever slept with,” Khloe commented that she didn’t know if “Black men were better in bed.”

The “awful” interview between the two reality stars and the controversial disc jockey did not go over well with KUWTK viewers.

“I remember the first time I heard this interview, I was in awe,” one KUWTK fan explained.

They came across as a bunch of knuckleheads.”

“This conversation is gross,” wrote another KUWTK fan.

“Jesus Christ, this entire conversation is disgusting,” a third KUWTK said.

“This is beyond horrifying and cringe,” said a fourth person.

Their remarks are tone deaf, stupid, and objectify Black people in a heinous way.”

“Howard Stern is a terrible human being, and anyone who goes on his show is questionable, to say the least,” one commentator raged.

The recent controversy began when an alleged old clip from Khloe’s time on KUWTK surfaced.

The TV personality had defended her sister Kim after trolls accused her of appropriating black culture in the throwback scene.

“Hashtag fact, my baby is black,” Khloe reportedly said in response to the haters.

“Hashtag I only like black c**k,” says the user.

“I’d say that.”

Then she appeared to use the N-word in response to some of the slurs she had received from fans, according to reports.

Fans begged Hulu to “cancel” their new show after one Twitter user re-shared the old clip on social media.

“They need to be canceled!! Why did Hulu even bother extending the life of this show?” one fan argued.

“Dear @hulu, If you continue to enable the Kardashian family and…,” another fan wrote in a comment that was obtained by RadarOnline.

