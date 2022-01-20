In a KKW fragrance ad with friend Jeff Leatham, Kim Kardashian stuns in a strapless white corset.

In a KKW fragrance ad with friend Jeff Leatham, Kim Kardashian looks stunning in a strapless white corset.

KIM Kardashian stunned fans when she posed in an all-white ensemble with friend Jeff Leatham for a KKW Fragrance ad.

Throughout the years, the reality star has worked with a number of well-known people.

Kim was seen lying on her side in a strapless white corset and matching biker-style shorts in the sultry photo.

She posed with flowers all around her and on her body.

Jeff sat behind her, kneeling behind her and placing a white flower on her shoulder.

“Coming Soon: Jeff Leatham II by KKW Fragrance collection,” Kim and Jeff teased in the caption.

“Three of our newest scents pay homage to Valentine’s Day, but with a decadent twist…

Prepare to be wowed by something rich, decadent, and completely unexpected.”

“SO excited for everyone to experience our second collection!” Jeff wrote in the comments section.

The reality star’s fans showered him with praise in the comments section.

“Omggggggg,” one commenter exclaimed, accompanied by several heart-eye emojis.

“Gorgeous! So exciting,” said another user.

While Kim’s fans fawned over her, her boyfriend Pete Davidson was revealing details about their unlikely relationship.

During a benefit concert for fellow comedian Patrice O’Neal, who died in November 2011 from a stroke related to his type 2 diabetes, Pete joked about his love luck.

The SNL star didn’t mention Kim by name, but he did give a hint as to why women find him so appealing.

According to Us Weekly, the actor compared himself to a discount DVD bin at a convenience store.

Predator 2, Shrek Forever After, and Tropic Thunder are just a few of the types of movies that could be in that bin, according to him.

He then joked that Tropic Thunder is a classic that shouldn’t be thrown out.

Pete – at least according to him – is in the same boat.

“My name is Tropic Thunder.

He joked, “I’m the diamond in the trash.”

“It’s a bargain.”

Pete appears to appeal to Kim in some way.

The couple has been seen traveling between New York and Los Angeles to spend time together since they started dating.

Earlier this month, they also took a trip to the Bahamas.

During a low-key date at an LA restaurant last week, the couple was spotted with their PDAs, according to The Sun.

As they waited for their meal, Kim and Pete were seen holding hands and hugging inside Jon andamp; Vinny’s Italian restaurant.

They stopped for ice cream after dinner at a Rite-Aid Pharmacy.

The outing took place just days after they were spotted boarding a private plane to the Bahamas together.

The Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club was where Kim and Pete spent their vacation…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.