In a lawsuit against cops, the Duggar sisters admit to requiring a “lifelong therapy plan” as a result of their brother Josh’s molestation.

In a lawsuit against cops, the Duggar sisters admitted that their brother Josh’s molestation scandal required a “lifelong therapy plan.”

A 33-page Arkansas police report about the Duggars was released to In Touch in 2015, revealing that Jim Bob had confessed to local authorities that his eldest son Josh fondled the breasts and genitals of young girls while they were sleeping in the famous family’s home years before.

Over the release of the report, four of the Duggar sisters are suing the Springdale, Arkansas police department and several of its employees.

Jill, 30, Jessa, 29, Jinger, 28, and Joy-Anna, 24, are still pursuing their lawsuit against the Arkansas police department and those who assisted in the document release.

Jill and Jessa had previously come forward as victims of the behavior described in the report, revealing that their brother Josh, 33, had molested them when they were children.

Jinger and Joy-Anna, two sisters, are also suing over the report, though they haven’t publicly stated that they were victims of the alleged molestation.

The sisters are reportedly considering a settlement, but they aren’t looking to recoup any lost profits.

According to The Ashley, one of the attorneys representing the Duggar girls stated in court that seeking lost wages from the 2015 scandal was “not even worth the trouble” because the girls were paid so little for appearing in the franchise television show.

The sisters, on the other hand, are looking for funds to fund a “lifelong therapy plan” to help them recover from their emotional trauma.

“We’re not going to seek any damages for lost wages, lost past earnings, or lost future earnings,” the girls’ attorney, Steven Bledose, told their judge Timothy Brooks.

“The types of damages we’re going to seek—it’ll all be based on the testimony of the witnesses.”

“We want a life care plan that includes the cost of therapeutic intervention in these four women’s lives over time to address the emotional issues that have arisen as a result of this nationwide disclosure because they’re public figures,” he continued.

“Then there are damages for emotional distress and punitive damages.”

Their judge, Timothy Brooks, presided over Josh’s child pornography case.

After a dramatic court case, Josh was found guilty of child pornography charges and was arrested right away.

On each count of guilt, the former TLC star faces up to 20 years in prison.

In about three months, he will be sentenced.

In a 2015 interview with Megyn Kelly, Jill and Jessa came forward as two of Josh's alleged victims.

