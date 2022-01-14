In a leaked song clip, Kanye West makes fun of Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kanye West has kept his feelings about Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, close to his chest, but now he’s using his music to take aim at the reality star’s new man.

On Friday, January 14, a video for West’s upcoming song “My Life Was Never Eazy,” featuring The Game, was leaked via Twitter.

In the snippet, the Grammy winner, 44, raps, “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

West plans to release the leaked track, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly.

After six years of marriage, Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer, with whom she shares daughter North, 8, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2, in February 2021.

She moved on with Davidson, 28, in October 2021, after meeting him for the first time earlier that month while hosting Saturday Night Live.

In the wake of news of the Skims founder’s new relationship, West began making public pleas for a second chance at their marriage.

“SNL made my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV just to get the bar off, and I’ve never seen the papers.”

“We’re not even divorced,” he claimed in November 2021 on Revolt’s “Drink Champs.”

“So how do we — [it’s] no joke to me that my kids want their parents to stay together.”

I want to be with their parents — I want to be with them.”

Davidson, despite the musician’s advances, was “not worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim,” a source told Us in December 2021, adding, “He’s very laid-back and understanding.”

Last month, an insider revealed that the Saturday Night Live star and Kardashian are “getting serious.”

“Things have definitely escalated quickly,” the source said at the time, “but in a healthy, fun way.”

“Right now, they’re just having fun and seeing where things lead.”

Since the two were spotted on a dinner date on January 1, West has been linked to Julia Fox.

The actress, 31, denied that their relationship is a “publicity stunt” earlier this week.

“There’s always going to be people.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Kanye West Disses Kim Kardashian’s Boyfriend Pete Davidson in Leaked Song Clip