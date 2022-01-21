In a magical Instagram return, Rupert Grint shares an adorable photo of his baby girl.

Rupert Grint returned to Instagram on Wednesday, nearly a year after disappearing from the platform.

Continue reading to see a sweet photo of the Harry Potter star.

Rupert Grint is back on Instagram, so send an owl.

The 33-year-old actor returned to the app in January after being absent for nearly a year.

Wednesday, who turns two this year, is 21 years old, and he shared an adorable photo of her on Instagram.

“Hello!” Grint, who last posted on Instagram in January, exclaims.

28th, 2021,” he wrote in his new position.

“It appears that I’m not very good at Instagram.”

Nonetheless, a very happy New Year!”

The Ron Weasley actor then thanked his fans for watching the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, saying it was “so fun to look back and share some of those memories with you all.”

Switching gears faster than you can say expecto patronum, Grint then mentioned that the third season of his Apple TV(plus) series Servant “is creeping up on us,” as in today! And, as he put it, viewers should “get comfortable” because it’s “going to be a ride!”

Wednesday, it appears, is already a fan.

Grint’s baby girl sat in a chair with the show’s title written across the back in a sweet photo.

While fans couldn’t see her face, they began debating the color of the child’s hair.

One follower commented, “Red hair.”

“Must be a Weasley,” one person said, tagging Grint’s former Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy. “@t22felton blondie like a Malfoy,” another said.

Grint made his Instagram debut in November 2020 with a photo of his child, as fans may recall.

“Hey Instagram, I’m only ten years late, but here I am.”

He wrote at the time, “Grind on the Gram!”

“Allow me to introduce Wednesday G Grint to you all.

Rupert, be careful.”

Grint and actress Georgia Groome welcomed their first child in May of that year, according to his rep.

Grint told The Guardian in 2018 that he wanted to “settle down and have kids soon,” adding, “If I had a son, would I..”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Rupert Grint Shares Adorable Photo of His Baby Girl In Magical Instagram Return