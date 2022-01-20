In a major career shift, Queen legend Brian May makes his acting debut in the BBC’s Andy and the Band.

Later this month, the 74-year-old rockstar will appear in the second series of the popular CBBC show.

In a brand new episode called Planet Rock, Brian will play the Godfather of Rock.

Andy, Moxy, Rio, Blu, and Cousin Mac, members of the Odd Socks band, will work with the guitarist to create the “best jam ever” on stage.

But first, they seek assistance from the music legend because guitarist Rio has lost faith in his ability to perform in front of a crowd.

Brian is also able to demonstrate to him how much he enjoys playing the guitar.

The song they perform in the episode will be released on February 18th.

“I’ve loved working with the Odd Socks! Playing the role of their Godfather of Rock was a very emotional experience,” Brian said about the episode.

“The episode sends a wonderful message of hope to children who are losing their self-esteem.

“The use of an air guitar as a symbol is evocative.

On a larger scale, I completely agree with Andy and the Band that every child should be proud of their unique qualities.

“I’m 100% behind their anti-buIlying campaign!”

“Beware of Planet Rock’s magic!”

In February 2020, Andy and the Band premiered on television for the first time.

A total of 15 episodes were released in the first season.

Andy Day plays Andy, Marcus Ramtohul plays Blu, and Holly Mallett plays Moxy in the film.

Marcelo Cervone plays Rio, and Stewart McCheyne plays Cousin Mac.

