In a massive feud, RHONJ fans blast Joe Gorga for being an a**hole to niece Gia Guidice, 21, and treating her like a child.

In a massive feud, RHONJ fans slam Joe Gorga for ‘being an a**hole’ to niece Gia Guidice, 21, and ‘treating her like a child.’

Joe Gorga, 42, was slammed by fans for “being an a**hole” during a brawl with niece Gia Guidice, 21, that ended up on Teresa’s front lawn.

Fans of the Real Housewives of New Jersey said the uncle, who is also a series regular, was “treating her like a child.”

This week, a blowout between uncle and niece that was teased for episode two of Season 12 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey came to fruition.

Joe Gorga, Teresa Guidice’s brother, and Gia, Teresa’s 20-year-younger sister, engaged in a brawl.

The fight began when Gia’s imprisoned father, Joe, was referred to as “the devil” by the uncle.

“If you’re going to come at me disrespectfully, then I’m not going to talk to you,” the 21-year-old said.

However, the brawl continued on Teresa’s front steps, where Joe was attempting to cool down.

“You’re still looking at me like I’m five years old,” Gia said as she approached her uncle for a second time.

“You have every right to be angry at my father for putting my mother in jail,” Gia calmly explained as Joe approached Teresa’s face, referring to Teresa’s own jail time for the former couple’s joint fraud charges.

“However, there comes a point where the shaming becomes excessive,” she added, her mother Teresa standing behind her.

“Let it go under the bridge that the jail thing happened five years ago.”

Joe yelled, his arms outstretched, “It’s over!”

