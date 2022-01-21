In a message recorded just before her death, Betty White asks fans to’stick around.’

In a message recorded shortly before her death, Betty White asks fans to “stick around.”

In the days leading up to her death, Betty White was getting ready for her 100th birthday by recording a special message for her fans.

On Friday, January 21, the late actress’ official Facebook page posted a video in which she expressed her gratitude.

White said, “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years.”

“Thank you very much, and please stay a while.”

The caption explained that the Golden Girls alum recorded the message so that it could be shared on social media on her birthday, which was January 17th.

“As we continue to see number[s]coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through (hashtag)thebettywhitechallenge,” the post read, referring to White’s birthday fundraising campaign for animal charities.

“She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would be indebted to everyone,” says the author.

Not only for herself, but also for her fans, the Hot in Cleveland alum wanted her birthday to be memorable.

“We also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday when we recorded her special message to fans who attended the [Betty White: A Celebration] movie,” the caption continued.

“She was celebrating YOU, her fans, on the occasion of her 100th birthday.”

She was aware of her good fortune; she sensed love and never took it for granted.

As a thank [you]from Betty and the animals, I think it’s appropriate to post today.”

At the age of 99, White passed away in December 2021.

Betty’s agent, Jeff Witjas, said at the time, “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever.”

“I will miss her terribly, as will the animal world, which she adored.”

Betty didn’t seem to be afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.

She was sure she’d see him again.”

According to her death certificate obtained by Us Weekly, the Proposal actress died of a cerebrovascular accident.

She had a as well.

