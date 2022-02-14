In a must-see 2022 Super Bowl reunion, Tony Soprano’s kids have just earned our respect.

In a must-see 2022 Super Bowl reunion, Tony Soprano’s kids have earned our respect.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler reunite in a new Super Bowl commercial for the first-ever Chevy Silverado EV.

Family is the only thing you can rely on.

Nearly 15 years after the final episode of HBO’s The Sopranos aired, two of the show’s biggest stars reunited for a must-see Super Bowl ad in 2022.

Meadow Soprano (Jamie-Lynn Siegler) reunites with her brother AJ Soprano (Robert Iler) in a parking lot after a dramatic drive through the turnpike in the Chevrolet commercial “New Generation.”

While the hug between the two may be enough to make even the toughest guy cry, it’s clear that the project made viewers nostalgic for the Emmy-winning drama.

In the first episode of the show, Tony Soprano (late James Gandolfini) drove a 1999 Chevy Suburban from Manhattan to New Jersey.

Chevy, on the other hand, updated the well-known opener for this commercial, with modern twists like Tony’s daughter driving the 2024 Silverado EV.

In an interview with E! News, Steve Majoros, Vice President of Chevrolet Marketing, said, “This spot is about taking a non-traditional approach for a non-traditional electric truck.”

“While the spot imagines what the next generation of The Sopranos might look like today, the Silverado EV redefines our best-selling nameplate.”

In the end, Jamie Lynn and Robert aren’t the only well-known faces in Super Bowl commercials.

Continue scrolling to see more commercials that have gotten a lot of attention.

The Sopranos star reunites with former co-star Robert Iler in a commercial for the first-ever Chevy Silverado EV.

The Scrubs stars reunite to celebrate T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet, bringing back our favorite TV doctors.

Here is a link to the ad.

“Trust me, I know how difficult it is to shine like a diamond on a rhinestone network,” Dolly teased in a statement.

“All we want is for these 5G phones to shine on the country’s largest and fastest 5G network,” says the ad.

“I’m ecstatic to call T-Mobile a friend and partner of The Happy Hippie Foundation as they join our mission to fight injustice, especially among homeless youth here in Los Angeles, which is hosting the Super Bowl this year,” Miley said.

Here’s a link to the commercial.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and others from Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Hoda Kotb, Hoda Kotb, Hoda Kotb,

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Tony Sopranos’ Kids Just Earned Our Respect in Must-See 2022 Super Bowl Reunion