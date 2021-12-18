In a nasty feud, Kailyn Lowry claims Briana DeJesus sent her a TREADMILL as a body-shaming jab.

Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, claims Briana DeJesus sent her a TREADMILL as a body-shaming retaliation in their nasty feud.

As their court date approaches, TEEN Mom star Kailyn Lowry claims that Briana DeJesus sent her a treadmill as a mean body-shaming jab during their nasty feud.

In an Instagram Story, Kailyn, 29, revealed what she had done with the treadmill.

The exercise equipment was kept in the “dog room” by the Teen Mom star.

The treadmill was still in its open box and had not been assembled at the time of the short clip.

Briana, also known as Briana Soto, was thanked by the MTV star for “the treadmill.”

“My dogs will go crazy for it,” she added.

Kailyn made a joke about being “lazy” and not having to “walk” the dogs on her own.

The reality star then asked her fans whether the treadmill should be on the left or right side of “the dog bath” in the following story.

As of now, the majority of fans have chosen the correct side.

Briana allegedly sent Kailyn a treadmill before their court date, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup recently.

Kailyn was upset when Briana’s treadmill arrived at her house, according to new court documents.

Briana’s lawyer claimed in an email to Kailyn’s lawyer that the treadmill “seems like an awfully expensive thing to send to someone as an insult.”

“However, if Ms.

Briana’s attorney joked, “Lowry doesn’t want it, and I could stand to lose a few pounds myself.”

Kailyn filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana in June, alleging that her co-star “asserted that Kailyn physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez.”

“Mother of Lopez”

Briana’s anti-SLAPP motion, which protects a person’s right to free speech, was filed in August for the case to be dismissed, and the hearing was supposed to rule on it.

Kailyn was kicked off Teen Mom 2 on June 8, 2021, causing a flurry of drama.

Briana claimed Kailyn’s absence was due to her allegedly committing “violent, physical crimes against Mr. Schmidt” after the episode aired.

Lopez is a character in the movie Lopez.

“Defendant also claimed that Lowry was arrested for breaking into Mr.

“Mother of Lopez.”

Kailyn, on the other hand, retorted that she did not break into Chris’ mother’s house or assault him.

She claimed that the statements “threaten” her “ability to earn a living,” and she asked for (dollar)30,000 in damages, as well as reasonable costs and attorneys’ fees, as well as a jury trial.

Briana’s attorney dismissed Kailyn’s lawsuit as “meritless” and demanded that she pay his client’s legal fees.

He also asked for the case to be dismissed in its entirety, arguing, “It…

