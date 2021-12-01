In a new campaign for Balenciaga, Justin Bieber draws comparisons to priests: ‘It’s Fashion Darling.’

‘It’s Fashion Darling,’ Justin Bieber says in a new Balenciaga ad.

With yet another epic campaign for Balenciaga, Justin Bieber has done it again.

The hitmaker’s ad for the high-end fashion house is making the rounds as usual, and this time, fans are comparing his outfit to that of a literal priest.

On Tuesday, November 30, the singer of “Peaches” and the fashion house both posted a campaign image to Instagram.

Bieber is dressed in an all-black ensemble from the Spring 2022 collection in the photo.

His ensemble includes the brand’s Men’s Engineered Coat in Black ((dollar)3,350), which some have compared to a robe, chunky rubber boots, and a lanyard holding keys and a small wallet.

“It’s fashion darling,” Bieber captioned the photo, which has since received nearly three million likes and over 20,000 comments, many of which are critical of his resemblance to an ordained minister.

There are dozens — if not hundreds — more similar comments where that came from, but Stylish will leave you with this one: “Jesus Christ for Balenciaga.”

In July, Justin Bieber was announced as the brand’s new face.

The news was announced in an ad campaign for the label’s Fall-Winter 2021 collection, which featured the singer wearing a white T-shirt with an oversized leather bomber jacket, sweatpants, sneakers, and the label’s famous motorcycle bag.

In September, he posed for the brand once more, this time in the same style as before.

The musician wore an oversized T-shirt, sweatpants, sneakers, a jean jacket, and a large bag, similar to the one he debuted in July.

Bieber’s first collaboration with a high-end fashion house was with Balenciaga.

He was previously a Calvin Klein model.

He was named an ambassador in 2015, and one of his most memorable ad campaigns is one from 2019, in which he poses in his underwear with his new wife, Hailey Bieber, just a week after their second wedding celebration.

We can only hope that Hailey will model for Balenciaga at some point in the future.

