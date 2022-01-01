In a new commercial, fans beg Khloe Kardashian to ‘get less lip injections and plastic surgery,’ as she appears unrecognizable.

In a new ad, fans beg Khloe Kardashian to ‘do away with the lip injections and plastic surgery,’ as she appears unrecognizable.

After she appeared unrecognizable in a new ad, fans pleaded with Khloe Kardashian to stop with the “lip injections and plastic surgery.”

The 37-year-old’s fans have been furious in recent months, accusing her of always having a “new face” in every photo or video she posts.

Khloe appeared in a new commercial for a migraine treatment wearing a black long-sleeved top and soft waves down the front of her brown hair.

“What did having fewer migraine days this past year mean to me? More time spent doing the things I love,” she said in the video.

“Here’s to a year with fewer migraines.”

“Welcome to the New Year!”

Fans tweeted that they couldn’t pay attention to anything else in the video except her physical appearance – and, more specifically, her face. Confetti rained down and she blew a horn in celebration, but they couldn’t pay attention to anything else in the video except her physical appearance – and, more specifically, her face.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore neutral-toned make-up, but her eyelash extensions, thickened eyebrows, prominent cheekbones, plump lips, and a thinner nose than in the past made her look unrecognizable.

“I’ve heard Botox helps with migraines…… oh, wait,” one fan joked after seeing Khloe in the commercial.

“What the hell happened to her lips?” another user wondered, to which another user replied, “Lots and lots of filler.”

“I can’t get past that top lip, it’s so distracting,” one user said of the commercial’s catchphrase.

Others advised her to “stop messing with the nose” and stop injecting and undergoing surgeries.

One Twitter user said, “It’s distracting how her new face, for lack of a better description, doesn’t move.”

Another person commented that Khloe “looks like a literal caricature of herself” at this point.

The reality star looked completely different at her actual New Year’s Eve celebration in this year’s ad.

For the Kardashian Christmas Eve celebrations at sister Kourtney’s home on Friday, KHLOE Kardashian looked unrecognizable.

For the occasion, she wore her hair in a platinum blonde bob instead of her usual long brown locks.

She wore a black top with a fuzzy black jacket over it and a pair of bright “2022” glasses to complete the look.

Khloe finished the look with glitzy eyeshadow, thick mascara, and thick eyeliner, as well as a nude lipstick on her prominently large lips.

For her family’s Christmas gathering, the reality star wore the same hairstyle, and she looked stunning in a sequined silver figure-hugging gown that emphasized her curvy figure.

Khloe Kardashian shared a video to show off her stunning gown in all its glory…

