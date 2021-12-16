In a new court filing, Kim Kardashian claims that no amount of counseling will be able to save her marriage to Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian wants to end her marriage to Kanye West as soon as possible.

The reality star expressed her strong belief that their relationship is unsalvageable in court documents obtained by ET on Monday.

The latest documents emphasize her desire to “bifurcate the issue of marital status from the remaining issues to be heard in this matter, and to terminate the parties’ marital status,” after she first filed to be declared legally single last week.

The documents request that the couple’s children’s custody, as well as property and asset division, be handled separately from their marital status, allowing Kardashian to be legally single sooner.

Kardashian is requesting that the courts “grant an early and separate trial on the issue of the dissolution of the status of the marriage apart from other issues…rather than delaying the dissolution until all other property and custody issues are resolved.” Their divorce hearing is scheduled for March 22, but Kardashian is requesting that the court “grant an early and separate trial on the issue of the dissolution of the status of the marriage apart from other issues…rather than delaying the dissolution until all other property and custody issues are resolved.”

“The marriage between the two parties has irreparably broken down.”

“There is no question that the parties’ marriage is no longer viable,” the documents state.

Despite West’s efforts to win back his estranged wife, Kardashian has “no desire to reconcile,” according to the documents.

The documents state that “irreconcilable differences have resulted in the irreversible breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means.”

“Maintaining [Kardashian] and [West’s] technical marital status serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.”

“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [West] since I filed for divorce in February 2021, and I have requested several times that [he]agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status,” Kardashian writes in her declaration in the documents.

[He] has failed to respond to my request.”

Kardashian and West both “deserve the chance to build new lives,” according to Kardashian.

At his Los Angeles concert on Thursday, West pleaded with his ex-girlfriend to “run back” to him, singing, “I need you to run right back,” while performing “Runaway” with Drake at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert.

