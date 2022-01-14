In a new diss track, Kanye West threatens to ‘kick Pete Davidson’s a**’ after Kim Kardashian was caught kissing comic Pete Davidson.

In a new diss track, Kanye West threatens to ‘kick Pete Davidson’s a**’ after Kim Kardashian is caught kissing comic Pete Davidson.

In a new diss track about Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, KANYE West threatened to “kick Pete Davidson’s a**.”

A snippet of the song, which Ye co-wrote with The Game, was recently leaked, and it features Ye slamming his ex-girlfriend’s new man.

On Friday morning, the new track, titled Eazy, was leaked on social media, and in the lyrics, Kim’s ex made a direct attack on Pete.

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” he rapped at one point.

While Kim has moved on from Pete, Kanye has begun dating an actress.

His new girlfriend has been lavishly treated.

Kim and Pete have been seen on a number of dates in recent months.

They’ve been linked since shortly after she hosted Saturday Night Live, and they were recently spotted having a Halloween outing at California’s Knott’s Scary Farm.

Kim and Pete have also made several trips to Pete’s hometown of Staten Island for movie and dinner dates.

