In a new documentary, Janet Jackson discusses the Michael Jackson allegations and the Justin Timberlake scandal.

In a new documentary, Janet Jackson discusses Michael Jackson’s allegations and the Justin Timberlake scandal.

Janet Jackson discusses her Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake, the death of her brother Michael Jackson, and the allegations leveled against him in an upcoming documentary.

Janet Jackson gives a rare glimpse into her life and struggles in a new documentary, which will premiere later this month.

Janet, a new Lifetime project, will include never-before-seen home videos as well as interviews with the singer herself, who will discuss dealing with family tragedies such as her brother Michael Jackson’s death, as well as the child sexual abuse allegations leveled against him, which he has always denied.

According to an extended trailer, Janet says in the documentary, “Having that last name brings a great deal of scrutiny.”

The video also includes footage of Michael Jackson leaving a courthouse with Janet and their mother Katherine Jackson following a day of proceedings in his 2005 child molestation trial.

Janet is then asked if the “allegations” had any impact on her professional life.

She said, “Yeah.”

“By association, you are guilty.”

Isn’t that how it’s called?”

Michael was acquitted of molesting a 13-year-old boy in a 2005 trial, but police investigated the singer in 1993 over allegations of sexually abusing a different 13-year-old boy and found no evidence.

He and the family of the teen reached an agreement a year later.

Two other accusers filed and lost lawsuits against Michael’s estate several years after his death at the age of 50 in 2009, alleging past child sexual abuse by the star; they later opened up about their alleged experience with Michael in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

The allegations have been denied by the Jacksons.

Janet has remained silent on the allegations of child sex abuse leveled against Michael, but she has always supported him.

She and other members of his family frequently accompanied him to court.

Up until the early 2000s, Janet Jackson, one of the most popular pop artists of all time, ruled the top ten charts.

Her career stalled during Michael’s 2005 trial, but especially after the infamous 2004 Super Bowl “Nipplegate” incident with Justin Timberlake.

He accidentally exposed one of her nipple-shield-adorned breasts while performing onstage.

Timberlake called the incident a “wardrobe malfunction,” and both singers expressed regret.

Janet served as a co-executive producer on the…

