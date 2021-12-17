In a new Elf on the Shelf surprise, Tori Spelling posts a sloppy video of ‘poop’ smeared all over her bathroom.

In a new Elf on the Shelf surprise, Tori Spelling shares a messy video of ‘poop’ smeared all over her bathroom.

On Friday, the 48-year-old actress revealed the prank via her Instagram Story.

Tori started the video by showing off her bathroom, which was covered in various types of chocolate smeared on the floor, toilet, and even inside diapers.

“The kiddos and I have been sick,” the actress said off camera, “and when we woke up this morning we found that our messy elves got even messier today.”

The camera captured an Elf on the Shelf sitting on the floor next to a chocolate-covered diaper.

“Just for the record,” Tori continued.

This isn’t real feces.

It’s sweetened with everything.”

The mess was made with chocolate, chocolate chips, and peanut butter, she explained.

Tori showed two more elves sitting on top of more dirty diapers when she went to the bathroom.

There were “little footprints” on the walls, according to the actress, and her children’s names were written on the toilet lid.

“Our elves andamp; friends made a MESSY bold statement today,” Tori wrote alongside a photo of the entire messy bathroom.

“Wouldn’t life be more interesting if everyone puked chocolate, peanut butter, and chocolate chips?” she concluded.

Tori posted the videos after revealing earlier this month that she was getting new implants.

Tori revealed she’ll have surgery on February 27 on an episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

“They don’t know what’s in there until they get in there, basically,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star said of her current implants.

As a result, [the surgeon]will remove them, clean them, and replace them with new implants.”

“I couldn’t decide — he was showing me two different kinds and he was like, ‘Do you want a higher profile or a moderate profile?'” she continued, explaining, “I couldn’t decide — he was showing me two different kinds and he was like, ‘Do you want a higher profile or a moderate profile?”

“I had no idea what I was either.”

“However, he said you need some side boob because you’re all projecting out front right now.”

“I want to be able to dress sexy but I also want to be able to dress conservative and not be all boobs,” Tori said of the surgery, adding, “I want to be able to dress sexy but I also want to dress conservative and not be all boobs.”

Tori’s tumultuous relationship with husband Dean McDermott, 55, has recently made headlines.

Tori and Dean’s marriage “has been over for a long time,” according to reports last month, and the actress “plans…

