In a new episode promo, Hawkeye: Yelena returns to action.

Hawkeye: Yelena Makes a Comeback in a New Episode Promo

Yelena Belova has returned to the big screen! She hasn’t been away for long, having made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Widow earlier this year, but fans have been waiting for her return for a long time.

Yelena will be hunting down Clint Barton, believing he is responsible for Natasha’s death, according to the Black Widow post-credits scene, confirming to Marvel fans that she will play a role in Hawkeye.

Finally, in the fourth episode of the show, Yelena joined in the fun.

The first three episodes of Yelena, as well as the majority of episode four, were devoid of any mention of Florence Pugh’s well-known Marvel character.

Yelena, on the other hand, took the fight to Clint in the final minutes.

Many assumed the masked figure in the episode preview was Yelena, and now a new post-episode promo reveals the character beneath the mask.

Take a look around!

Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios) shared a post on their Instagram account.

Yelena’s interaction with Clint and Kate was brief, and it’s unclear whether she’ll play a villain in the Hawkeye story or work things out with Clint in the end.

What we do know is that Yelena and Kate will continue to have a story together in the future.

“So much of Hawkeye is about seeing the world through the eyes of the characters.

So, at the end of [Episode 4], we’re with Kate Bishop as she sees this person who she has no idea who she is or how she’s going to fit into the story,” Bertie, one half of Hawkeye directing duo Bert and Bertie, told Variety.

“However, there is a link, and you can see and feel the presence of this new character.”

What makes that ending so special is the balance between the audience’s feelings about this character and Kate’s feelings.”

“Directing actresses like Florence and Hailee brings so much to it,” Bert added.

“There was this instant natural chemistry between them that — I don’t know what else to say.”

But, you know, when they give you that, it’s a gift, and all you want to do is look after it and slowly unwrap it.”

There are two more episodes left in Hawkeye’s first season, so there is still a lot more story to be told.

We’ll almost certainly find out a lot more about Yelena’s…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

Hawkeye: Yelena Returns to Action in New Episode Promo