In a new humiliation, Prince Andrew and Harry could lose their role as Queen’s deputy and miss out on the Jubilee medal.

In a new humiliation, it’s been reported that Prince Andrew and Harry “may be stripped of their role as the Queen’s deputy and will miss out on a Jubilee medal.”

Both Dukes have lost their titles, making them ineligible for the medal, which will be given out on February 6, according to sources.

One of the honors will be given to all serving members of the armed forces, as well as blue light workers and prison officers.

Honorary military positions held by members of the Royal Family are also eligible.

Only living recipients of the George Cross or Victoria Cross will be eligible for the medal.

Despite serving in the military, Andrew and Harry have been stripped of their royal titles and all military honors.

They will, however, be treated as veterans under the rules, which means they will not be eligible for the medal, according to the Telegraph.

According to the Mail, Palace sources say the Duke of York and Duke of Sussex may lose their status as Counsellors of State.

The monarch’s spouse, as well as the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21, make up the Counsellors of State.

However, it’s been reported that the Duke of York and Sussex may not be able to carry out official duties on behalf of the Queen for much longer now that they’ve lost their royal patronages.

After being summoned to Windsor for an emotional summit with the Queen last week, the Duke of York was effectively banished.

It comes as he battles accuser Virginia Giuffre in a civil sex abuse case.

Andrew is adamant in his denial of any wrongdoing on his part.

He first withdrew from public life in November 2019 as a result of his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a statement released by the Palace, he will never return to the royal frontlines and will instead defend himself as a private citizen.

The Duke served in the Royal Navy for 22 years, including time as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War.

He also commanded the HMS Cottesmore, a mine countermeasures ship.

Following his decision to step down as a working royal and move to the United States with wife Meghan in 2020, his nephew Harry gave up his three honorary titles.

The loss of the roles, which included Captain General of the Royal Marines – a title previously held by Prince Philip – was said to have left him devastated.

The Duke of Sussex spent a decade in the army, rising through the ranks to captain and serving two tours in Afghanistan.

