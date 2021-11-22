In a new Instagram post, Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, criticizes Justin Timberlake.

Is Sam Asghari teasing Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake on his Instagram Story Sunday? The actor appeared to be teasing the “SexyBack” singer by sharing a screenshot of an article thanking his bride-to-be for assisting his acting career.

He captioned the photo, “Bring sexy back is cool and all.”

“But bringing (real) back in Hollywood is even sexier,” Asghari concluded with a winking tongue-out emoji, implying that it was all in good fun, but fans were quick to notice the reference to Timberlake’s hit 2006 song.

From 1999 to 2002, the “Cry Me a River” singer and pop queen dated, but their breakup was dogged by rumors that Spears had been unfaithful.

“PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago…… but hey the man is a genius,” she captioned the video via Instagram at the time.

“Great song JT!!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD!!!!!!” Timberlake replied with the hands-up emoji and the crying laughing emoji at the time.

After The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears was released in February 2021, Timberlake issued an official apology to Spears for his role in their breakup and subsequent media frenzy.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns, and I’d like to address them.”

I am deeply sorry for the times in my life when my actions exacerbated a problem, when I spoke out of turn, or when I failed to speak up for what was right.

“I understand that I fell short in these and many other moments, and that I benefited from a system that tolerates misogyny and racism,” he said at the time.

“I want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson individually because I care about and respect these women, and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better, and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be a part of and grow from.”

He’d then come out in support of Spears on social media after her shocking court testimony in June…

