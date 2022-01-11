In a new Instagram video, BTS ARMYs saw Jungkook throw 54 punches in 15 seconds.

In a new Instagram video, BTS ARMYs witnessed Jungkook throw 54 punches in 15 seconds.

For a reason, Jungkook is known as BTS’ “Golden Maknae.”

This BTS member is a boxer in addition to being an award-winning vocalist and dancer.

In 2022, he posted a new training video to Instagram, which received millions of views.

Here’s what we know about the singer of “My Time.”

BTS is made up of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who frequently perform group songs such as “Permission to Dance,” “Boy With Luv,” and “Butter.” Jungkook, one of the band’s vocalists, also appears in solo songs such as “My Time” and “Euphoria.”

Jungkook also co-wrote “Stay” from Be (Deluxe Edition) and directed the music video for “Life Goes On.”

Jungkook’s nickname “Golden Maknae” was given to him by ARMYs since his debut.

He’s known as “Maknae” because he’s the group’s youngest member.

“Golden,” because the vocalist can do it all.

He can paint, play tennis, and even kick a water bottle cap off with his foot.

It’s only natural that this idol is also a skilled boxer, documenting his progress on social media sites like Instagram and Twitter.

Jungkook’s personal Instagram account has been updated with new selfies and even photos of his Doberman, Bam.

Jungkook uploaded a video of himself boxing in January 2022, during which he threw over 50 punches in 15 seconds.

(Underneath his mask, he did, after all, smile.)

According to a fan translation of Jungkook’s video caption, “Let’s box.”

V captioned the video with a series of surprised emojis.

The video has been viewed over 25 million times since it was posted on social media.

This isn’t the first time the “Golden Maknae” has posted a video of himself working out.

He first shared a video of his boxing journey on Twitter in April 2019, and he followed up with two more boxing videos on Twitter in 2020.

RM revealed that he, Jungkook, Suga, and Jimin work out together during the 2021 BTS Festa, with Suga adding that they all act like soldiers in the movies, encouraging each other and even exercising shirtless.

Jimin told GQ Magazine that he’s “really into working out these days,” incorporating a night run and music listening into his daily routine.

All seven members of BTS dance to stay in shape, rehearsing complex choreography for songs like “Black Swan,” “Boy With Luv,” and others.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.