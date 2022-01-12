In a new interview, Caitriona Balfe says she’s ready to leave ‘Outlander,’ but is her contract up after Season 7?

During this current, seemingly never-ending Droughtlander, Caitriona Balfe has been extremely busy.

Balfe also shot Belfast with Jamie Dornan and did a lot of press for that Oscar-worthy project in addition to filming the highly anticipated Outlander season 6.

When she gave birth to her first child with husband Tony McGill, the 42-year-old former model became a mother.

Balfe spoke about her life, career, and the whirlwind of the last two years since Outlander season 5 aired in a recent interview.

The Irish beauty began to sound as if she was ready to leave Outlander and the role of Claire Fraser as she answered the various questions.

Is this the final season for Balfe and the time-traveling drama?

Season 6 production was halted due to the pandemic, and the current Droughtlander was extended by nearly two years, as Outlander fans are aware.

After an unplanned eight-month hiatus, the cast and crew were finally able to return to work in early 2021.

Season 6 will premiere in March.

The next season’s break won’t be nearly as long.

The cast and crew will be preparing to shoot the super-sized season 7 as the shortened season wraps up on Starz in the spring.

The season is expected to premiere early next year and will consist of 16 episodes.

After their initial contracts expired at the end of season 6, both Balfe and her co-star Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) renewed their Outlander contracts through season 7.

However, neither star has committed to a second season of Outlander.

Outlander has become such a hit for Starz that there’s no way they’ll cancel it before Diana Gabaldon’s tenth and final book is released.

There will be a total of ten seasons, with four more to film.

And that will almost certainly take at least four to five years.

Balfe made the transition to acting at the age of 29 after working as a model in Paris for nearly a decade.

Before landing the role of Claire Fraser in 2013, she had a few small parts under her belt.

Outlander, however, has dominated her acting career due to the series’ arduous nine to twelve-month filming schedule each season.

“The beauty of this show is that it has opened many doors for me.”

