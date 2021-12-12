In a new Marvel fan trailer, Keanu Reeves takes on the role of Ghost Rider.

In a new Marvel fan trailer, Keanu Reeves transforms into Ghost Rider.

Keanu Reeves is currently in the spotlight as a result of the long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections, prompting many to wonder if the actor is interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For Esquire, the star recently answered fan questions, and he gave a promising response to anyone hoping to see him in a comic book role.

“Isn’t it larger than the universe? It’s almost a Multiverse.”

Reeves responded, “It’s a Marvel universe.”

“It would be a privilege.”

“There are some truly amazing directors and visionaries working on something that no one has ever done before,” he said.

“In that sense, it’s unique, in terms of scale, ambition, and production.”

So it’d be cool to be a part of that.” One character that fans have requested he play is Ghost Rider, so it’s no surprise to see him cast in the role in a YouTube edit by stryder HD.

To put together a fun trailer, Reeves used clips from Agents of SHIELD, the Nic Cage-led Ghost Ridder films, and some of his other films.

StryderHD Concept for an upcoming reboot of the Marvel character that will hopefully enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe sometime in the next year or two, I’d love to see him introduced kind of like the conceptual way shown in the end of this video, but he will probably have more of a standalone movie before this introduction would happen, also Keanu Reeves would be a great actor

“I hope you enjoy my concept, and if you do, please like, comment, and subscribe for many more videos like this coming weekly,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video below:

In terms of Reeves, the actor’s long-awaited return as Neo is on the horizon.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Ellen Hollman, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith are among the cast members, in addition to Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Wachowski is back in the director’s chair for Resurrections, which she co-wrote with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.

On December 22nd, The Matrix Resurrections will be available on HBO Max as well as in theaters.

