In a new Marvel preview, Doctor Strange strikes an unanticipated bargain.

In a new Marvel preview, Doctor Strange makes a surprising bargain.

The preview for Savage Avengers (hashtag)27 shows Doctor Strange striking a deal with a powerful Marvel Comics villain.

The 28th issue of Savage Avengers, which has followed Conan the Barbarian’s journey through the Marvel Universe alongside characters like Strange, Wolverine, Magik, and others, is coming to an end.

It’s unclear whether this is related to Funcom’s recent acquisition of the intellectual property for Conan the Barbarian.

In any case, Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme strikes a deal with Shuma-Gorath, one of his oldest and most powerful foes, to defeat the sorcerer in the penultimate chapter of “The Kulan Gath Saga.”

Throughout the run of Savage Avengers, Gerry Duggan has been the series’ writer.

With colors by Java Tartaglia, letters by Travis Landham, and a cover by Valerio Giangiordano and Frank D’Armata, Patrick Zircher creates Savage Avengers (hashtag)27.

The official synopsis for the issue is as follows:

“This is it—Conan, Dr.

Dr., this is strange.

Doom and an unnamed time master team up with your favorite Savage Avengers to pierce the heart of the Kulan Gath saga with a dagger-sized pin.

You’re not going to see this ending coming…

“We didn’t, either,” says the narrator, “because we didn’t.”

On December 15th, the comic book Savage Avengers (hashtag)27 will be released.

