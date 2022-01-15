In a new memoir, Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn is referred to as “toxic” by Zoey 101 co-star Alexa Nikolas for “lying.”

Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears’ sister, was dubbed “toxic” by her Zoey 101 co-star Alexa Nikolas for “lying” in her new memoir.

In a new Instagram post, the 29-year-old actress slammed Jamie Lynn.

Jamie Lynn, 30, wrote about their previous feud in her new memoir Things I Should Have Said, which Alexa addressed on Instagram on Thursday.

“I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm in there,” Alexa wrote in a text post after acknowledging a portion of Jamie Lynn’s new book had been leaked.

“I thought we were fine until she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me on set and was left out once more during the reunion reboot ploy,” she says.

Alexa, who starred on Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2006, also mentioned that she hadn’t heard from Jamie Lynn in “a while.”

“I’m guessing the pressure from others forced her to address the issue,” she continued.

“I turned down her offer.

Why are we doing this now?

“However, I was relieved to finally receive apologies.”

As a result, I forgave her.”

When Britney’s conservatorship drama became widely publicized, Alexa wrote that she unfollowed Jamie Lynn on social media.

Alexa claimed Jamie Lynn contacted her earlier this month and asked if she could send her a “gift.”

The offer was “super bizarre,” according to the actress, especially since Britney, 40, had just unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Twitter.

“I have no idea what’s going on over there with her,” she continued, “but I don’t want anything to do with it.”

“It’s a typical bully move to play the victim card while outright lying to others.

“I replied, ‘Please do not send me anything and please stop contacting me,'” she said.

“She never addressed anything that she mentioned in the book to me personally because she knows everything she is saying is a complete lie and I would have called her out on it,” Alexa wrote in response to Jamie Lynn’s claims about her in the memoir.

One-on-one conversation.

“It’s disappointing to see someone who hasn’t changed in all these years.”

Nothing she wrote about me in her book was true.”

“I wish I could go back in time and tell my 12-year-old self that you are actually extremely lucky not to have a friend like her,” Alexa wrote in the final paragraph of the post.

“Without her, you’re much better off.”

