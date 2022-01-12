In a new mirror selfie, Kim Kardashian makes a photoshop faux pas, as fans notice a tell-tale sign that the photo was ‘edited.’

In a new mirror selfie, Kim Kardashian makes a photoshop faux pas, as fans notice a tell-tale sign the photo was ‘edited.’

In her latest mirror selfie, KIM Kardashian appeared to make a photoshop fail.

The top of her phone case was “warped” and had a curved line, which is a telltale sign of editing, according to fans of the KUWTK star.

In the photo, which was taken in a bathroom, Kim pouted and flashed a peace sign while posing in a baggy cream sweater.

The 41-year-old captioned the photo with lips and peace sign emojis and shared it on Instagram on Tuesday.

Her observant fans quickly picked up on the apparent editing blunder on her phone.

They speculated that the SKIMS founder used the retouching app “FaceTune” to thin out her face or make her hair appear to have more volume.

“Her phone is warped and I don’t understand why because she’s so beautiful,” one Redditor wrote.

“Her phone case is warped on the top left corner (our left),” wrote another.

It’s as if you’ve been yanked up a notch.

“Why does she need to photoshop her cheekbones?” you might wonder.

“Kim needs to take a break from editing.”

When she edits her face to look like a teenager in her photos, it kind of ruins how beautiful she is,” a third person said.

