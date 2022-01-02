In a new photo, Bachelorette Michelle Young and her fiancee Nayte Olukoya reunite with her ex-boyfriend Joe Coleman.

Michelle Young and her fiance Nayte Olukoya reunite with her ex-boyfriend Joe Coleman in a new photo.

MICHELLE Young and her fiancé Nayte Olukoya reunited with her ex Joe Coleman in a new photo, weeks after their proposal aired on the season finale of The Bachelorette.

Michelle’s ex was also competing for her heart on the show, but he was sent home shortly before the final rose ceremony.

The trio posed for a group shot on her Instagram Stories, implying that there are no lingering grudges between them.

Michelle smiled at the camera as she held her fiancé close to her.

Joe, who leaned in for the photo while holding up a peace sign, appeared to be in good spirits as well.

In week eight of the series, the basketball player was eliminated, leaving Nayte and Brandon Jones as the final two contestants.

Michelle eventually decided on Nayte, telling Brandon that her “heart is pushing [her]in a different direction than what I feel.”

Michelle flashed her engagement ring while posing for photos with her soon-to-be husband-to-be on Santa’s lap just days before.

The couple posted a series of photos of themselves sitting on Santa’s lap on social media.

Michelle held up her hand to show off her engagement ring in the first of three photos, while Nayte smiled and made a peace sign with his fingers.

In the other two, Nayte stayed put while Michelle flashed a smile for the camera.

“Santa brought my Christmas present a little early this year,” the Bachelorette star captioned her picture.

“Though he might be remorseful now that Nayte has REQUESTED to sit on his lap.”

In his post, Nayte admitted that dragging Michelle’s cute butt to go take a picture with Santa was his idea, writing, “Believe it or not, but I had to drag Michelle’s cute butt to go take a picture with Santa.”

Following the announcement that Nayte had been chosen as the season’s winner, meaning Brandon had been fired, rumors circulated about Michelle’s friends’ concerns about her decision.

While Michelle and Nayte are “still together and happy,” friends believe it’s all an act, according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

According to the insider, her family “doesn’t believe it will last.”

The source said of Nayte, “They have an undeniable connection, no one is questioning that.”

“However, it’s as if they’re stuck in a honeymoon phase that they can’t seem to get out of.”

Theirs does not appear to be an adult relationship.

“They’re like two teenagers running around, thinking this is the one, but his family is worried.”

“It’s not that they dislike Michelle; they think she’s wonderful, but they don’t believe Nayte is ready for marriage by any means.”

“Now…

