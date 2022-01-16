In a new photo, Bindi Irwin and her mother Terri share a sweet moment with baby Grace.

In a new photo, Bindi Irwin and her mother Terri have a sweet twinning moment with baby Grace.

Terri Irwin was honored by Bindi Irwin with a beautiful new photo featuring her baby girl Grace.

“My wonderful mother and Grace’s wonderful Bunny.”

“Thank you,” she wrote, “for always being there for us.”

“It means more to me than you’ll ever know that you give me advice and encouragement when I need it (even in the middle of the night).

“With all my heart, I love you.”

Bindi is seen in the photo lifting baby Grace while her mother smiles at her granddaughter.

All three women are dressed in khaki Australia Zoo uniforms.

Bindi wished her mother a happy Mother’s Day in May with a sweet message.

Bindi wrote alongside a photo of her hugging Terri, “Thank you for showing me the infinite power of a mama’s love.”

“You’re the real-life Wonder Woman,” says the narrator.

“I adore you beyond words.”

Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) shared a post.

Terri retweeted the message and congratulated her daughter, writing, “I will love you forever.”

“Daughter,” she says.

Wife, to be precise.

Mother’s day.

“I am ecstatic to see you succeed.”

In March 2021, Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child, a daughter, one year after marrying.

Bindi gushed about her baby girl and her new favorite hobby just a few weeks ago.

In a blog post published on Jan.

When it’s time to take family photos, her 9-month-old daughter gets a little silly, according to the 23-year-old.

She captioned the video, “Grace poking the camera whenever we try to take a picture is my new favorite thing.”

Grace’s little finger waves in front of the camera in the video, which also features Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell laughing in the background.

In response to his daughter’s adorable video, Chandler wrote, “Grace is the cutest thing on the planet.”

