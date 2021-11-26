In a new photo, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are seen holding hands during a date.

In a new photo, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hold hands during a date.

Kim Kardashian West’s relationship with Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live is progressing at breakneck speed.

For fans, the SKIMS founder and the comedian have had a PDA-filled relationship that will last at least until Kardashian’s SNL performance in October.

The couple was recently seen holding hands while dining at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned Black from head to toe for their date night.

She wore a turtleneck, leather gloves, sunglasses, and a baseball cap with an open leather skirt and leggings.

Davidson, 28, was dressed casually in jeans, a green T-shirt, a bomber jacket with an acid wash, and a baseball cap.

They went for a walk hand-in-hand after dinner.

This comes on the heels of Ye, formerly Kanye West’s, public apology for his marriage to Kim.

God will save whatever is left for Kanye’s marriage to the KKW Beauty founder, according to Kanye.

He recently stated that he believes Kardashian has people in her ear pressuring her to divorce her.

He also believes that some in her inner circle are betting on her failure as a lawyer.

According to Us Weekly, he stated, “I have to be as close to my children as possible.”

“So, when I’m not at home, I have a house right next door.”

North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, are the couple’s four children.

"I'm doing everything I can to be right there in the middle of it," he added.

“So, when I’m not at home, I have a house right next door.”

“I’m doing everything I can to be right there in the middle of it,” he added.

Kardashian has not yet publicly responded.

