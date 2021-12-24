In a new photo, Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo flaunts her stunning kitchen while preparing Christmas dinner.

In a new Christmas photo, Theresa Caputo of Long Island Medium flaunted her stunning, professional-looking kitchen.

The 55-year-old psychic has spent the last few days getting into the holiday spirit, from decorating her tree with her daughter Victoria to cooking up a storm.

Theresa shared a photo of herself cooking up a storm on Thursday, getting a head start on all the upcoming festivities.

She stood by the silver stove, wearing casual black clothing and fuzzy green slippers, over a pot of red sauce.

Before doing a taste test, the Long Island TV star spooned out a small amount of the sauce and blew on it.

The shot highlighted the kitchen’s beautiful white cabinets and marble counters.

A professional vent system was also installed in the room, which included a clean, silver-and-black oven and stove.

“Let the cooking begin! Sauce, [check].” she wrote in the caption.

(hashtag)christmas (hashtag)love (hashtag)family.”

Theresa shared a fun Christmas Eve family photo with her kids – daughter Victoria, who is currently pregnant with her first child, and son Larry Jr – as well as Victoria’s husband, Michael, on Friday.

Theresa wore a long-sleeved, turtleneck metallic silver minidress with fishnet tights and matching silver heeled boots, with her blonde hair styled in its usual voluminous poof.

Larry wore a gray suit jacket, black jeans, and black shoes, while Victoria looked stunning in a baby bump-hugging green dress and white boots.

They all posed in front of brightly colored Christmas trees and presents that had been wrapped.

Theresa and Victoria got a head start on Christmas tree decorating last month.

The TLC singer shared a photo of herself and her daughter decorating the white tree.

Silver bows, balls, and other ornaments adorned the tree entirely.

As they decorated, Theresa and Victoria exchanged smiles.

With a Christmas tree emoji, the Long Island Medium star captioned the photo, “Time to get in the holiday spirit.”

Theresa was accused of trying to outdo Victoria at her own baby shower, so the mother-daughter time came as a welcome relief.

She posted a photo of herself and her daughter, who was dressed in a long white lace gown.

Theresa, on the other hand, was dressed in a form-fitting dress with a bright graffiti print.

“There are no words for the feeling of having your baby have a baby,” Theresa captioned the photo.

This beautiful momma-to-be has a shower today.”

Fans bombarded the comments section shortly after the photo was posted, expressing their dissatisfaction with the outfit.

“Kind of sad that your outfit overshadowed your daughter on her special day,” one person commented.

“She must still…” said another, slamming her gaze.

