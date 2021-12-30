In a new photo, Olivia Munn reveals how she and John Mulaney are bonding with their baby Malcolm.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are preparing to ring in the new year with Malcolm Hip, their son.

Continue reading to see how the new parents introduce their baby boy to a heartwarming family tradition.

With the help of their son, Malcolm Hip Mulaney, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are creating new family traditions.

On December 1st,

As the couple prepares to ring in the new year, the 41-year-old actress shared several photos of the stand-up comedian, 39, having fun in the kitchen with their baby boy.

Olivia’s mother was making a batch of bánh bao (stuffed Vietnamese buns) for the family’s New Year’s Eve dinner, and the couple couldn’t resist involving their child in the process.

John playedfully held up little Malcolm as the newborn sat in an empty steamer pot in one photo shared to Olivia’s Instagram Stories.

“Lol, daddy’s new báhn bao recipe,” the Violet actress joked in the caption.

Olivia also shared a close-up of her baby, referring to him as “adora-bao.”

Olivia and John’s love of food isn’t the only thing they’ve passed down to Malcolm.

Their new baby boy appears to have inherited his father’s love of baseball, as he wears a onesie with the words “Future All-Star” emblazoned on it.

In the meantime, John was photographed wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

On Christmas Eve, Olivia and John shared the first-ever photograph of their son, along with his full name, to their respective Instagram pages, introducing fans to Malcolm.

John wrote in December, “Meet Malcolm Hip Mulaney.”

There are 24 posts in total.

“He has the rest of his life ahead of him.

He hasn’t even attempted seltzer.

I’m completely enamored with him and his entire situation.

“Best wishes for the holidays.”

Olivia captioned her photo, “My Golden Ox baby,” referring to the Chinese Zodiac animal.

“Malcolm Hip Mulaney,” says the narrator.

“Merry Christmas!”

The couple first sparked romance rumors in May, shortly after John’s six-year marriage to artist Anna Marie Tendler ended.

The former Saturday Night Live writer announced in September that he and Olivia were expecting their first child.

“I went to Los Angeles in the spring and met and began dating a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn,” John said on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“One day, I’ll be a father.”

We’re both ecstatic.”

Olivia Munn Reveals How She and John Mulaney Are Bonding With Baby Malcolm in New Photo