In a new photo, teen mom Amber Portwood is accused of ‘joking around’ about her own past domestic violence arrests.

After Amber Portwood posted a new photo about “fighting,” fans accused her of “poking fun at her own domestic violence” arrests.

In July of this year, the 31-year-old TV personality was arrested for domestic violence against her then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Amber was sentenced to 906 days in prison with a plea deal in October 2019, and The Sun reported in September that she was “on track” to successfully complete her probation.

Amber appeared to joke about the serious topic while promoting her merch line, PortwoodAF, despite the fact that she was still in the middle of it all.

The Teen Mom sat on a bed in salmon-colored leggings and a white T-shirt with “Unfollow me” written on one corner in her most recent promo photo.

She smiled as she sat crisscross and tossed a pillow into the air.

“Personally, I’m more into pillow fights these days but I’ll always be a (hashtag)fighterforlfe,” Amber wrote in the caption.

She added a few hashtags and described herself as a “fighter” with “personal strength.”

Fans on Reddit chastised her for making light of her previous domestic violence arrests in the caption, which she denied.

“I can’t decide which is worse… 1) To think Amber is so tone deaf that she would add the hashtag ‘FighterForLife’ after two domestic abuse situations,” one irritated user wrote.

“2) She knows exactly what she’s doing and takes genuine pride in the fact that she got away with it.”

“Fighter for the “lfe” (life) hashtag, like everyone should forget she’s still on probation for assaulting her ex while he was holding their child, and trying to hack through the door at them with a f***ing machete,” someone else wrote.

“I know she’s not the brightest bulb,” another added, “but surely even she can appreciate how this looks, especially given her two domestic violence convictions?”

Others advised Amber to “read the room” and described the situation as “pathetic,” while another joked, “Pillow fights are better than machete fights, I guess.”

Amber flaunted another merch item in a photo from last month that seemed to allude to her fighting proclivity.

She smiled as she sat on a windowsill, wearing a sweatshirt that read, “I’m going to Portwood your a**.”

Andrew accused Amber of hitting him with a shoe while holding their 3-year-old son James, who was one at the time, during a fight, and she was arrested in July 2019.

He claimed she used a machete to try to break down a door while he and James were locked inside to protect themselves from Amber.

