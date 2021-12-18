In a new photo, teen mom Jade Cline flaunts her curves in a crop top and tight jeans after a buttlift, boob job, and liposuction.

In a new photo, teen mom Jade Cline flaunts her curves in a crop top and tight jeans after undergoing a buttlift, boob job, and liposuction.

In her Instagram Story, Jade, 24, wore a stunning outfit that showed off her cleavage and bare midriff.

During the brief scene, the Teen Mom 2 star strutted down a white hallway, clutching her designer handbag.

Her curly blonde hair flowed down to her boobs.

While taking her selfie in the mirror, she wore a leather jacket.

The MTV star was also dressed in black jeans that were ripped at the knees.

The reality star was leaving for a “weekend vacation” with a friend, who looked stunning in her leathery ensemble as well.

In the following Story, the two posed for a selfie together.

Jade underwent a plastic surgery makeover in May that included fat transfer to her breasts, a Brazilian buttlift, and liposuction.

Jade broke down in tears during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, confessing that she thought she was “going to die” after her plastic surgery and that she was “blue from lack of oxygen.”

She also expressed gratitude to her co-star Briana DeJesus, 27, for stepping in to assist her during her difficult recovery.

Briana was forced to call 911 to help Jade get relief after her parents disappeared with her pain medication for hours after surgery.

Sean Austin, with whom she has a four-year-old daughter, is her ex.

MTV recently teased their new Family Reunion spinoff series with a teaser.

The footage revealed a savage brawl between co-stars Jade and Ashley Jones, both 24 years old.

“Don’t f***ing attack me online!” Jade yelled in the video.

The other cast members attempted to keep their co-stars apart.

As the argument appeared to escalate, MTV’s security team intervened and separated the TV stars.

Jade had to be restrained by two bodyguards as she screamed at Ashley and yelled, “Get my f***ing hands on you!”

Ashley had been dragged away by another guard as she yelled back, “You don’t want that smoke!”

Ashley and her fiancé, Bar Smith, have a four-year-old daughter named Holly.

“Ever wondered what happens when all the Moms get together?” Briana captioned the video of the two fighting over on social media.

“Some surprise guests,” she teased.

“Don’t miss when (hashtag)TeenMomFamilyReunion premieres on Tuesday, January…,” Briana added.

