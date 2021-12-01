In a new photo, teen mom Maci Bookout is accused of getting lip fillers, as fans believe her face has changed dramatically.

Maci Bookout, star of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, has been accused of getting lip fillers in a new photo, as fans believe her face looks completely different.

Her ex-husband Kyle King recently welcomed his third child, and she is still dealing with marital problems.

Fans were quick to comment on how Maci’s lips looked different after a photo of her and co-star Briana DeJesus, 27, was posted to a Teen Mom fan Instagram account, Teen Mom Shade Room.

“WTH is wrong with Maci’s face? Smh that ain’t it,” one person said.

“Did someone have their lips done?” wondered a second.

“Yuck,” said a third fan.

Maci admitted to getting Botox and a boob job in the year 2020.

After her first pregnancy with son Bentley, the mother of three admitted to having her breasts augmented, going from an A-cup to a C-cup.

Farrah Abraham, 30, joined co-stars Maci and Amber Portwood for part one of Teen Mom: OG Reunion in a sneak peek of the reunion.

The show will premiere on January 11th at 8 p.m.

Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer from Teen Mom 2 star in the eight-episode series, which airs on ET.

Maci describes the reunion as “all the casts living together” doing “physical fun activities, and we also had a life coach.”

What the moms didn’t realize was that they’d be reunited with Farrah, an old cast member.

“We really tried to make her feel better…?” Amber said when asked about the experience of filming with her again.

Farrah had tensions with “pretty much everyone” on set, according to Maci and Amber.

Farrah, on the other hand, responded by sending Amber and Maci a recorded message.

“It was true that some drama went down,” Farrah said, adding that she “really had a fun time catching up.”

She also hinted at a special part two reunion sneak peek.

Kyle King, Maci’s ex-boyfriend, and his wife Kendall welcomed their third son in November.

On Friday, the ex-reality star took to Instagram to introduce his son, Kai, to his fans.

The baby was wrapped in a gray blanket with a matching hat, and a sign revealing his name rested on top of him.

“Another perfect boy kai ridge king,” Kyle captioned the photo.

The exciting news was also revealed by the TeenMomChatter Instagram account, which shared two photos of Kai.

The caption on the fan account read…

