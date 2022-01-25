In a new post titled “Little People, Big World,” Matt Roloff describes Jacob Roloff’s political differences as “weird.”

Jacob Roloff, Matt and Amy Roloff’s youngest son, is adored by Little People, Big World fans.

Jacob is no longer a part of the TLC show, but he appears to be involved with Roloff Farms.

Matt recently shared a photo of a new irrigation system he installed with Jacob’s help on Instagram, but he also mentioned Jacob’s “weird” political differences.

Here’s how the fans reacted.

Roloff Farms’ Matt Roloff frequently updates his Facebook page.

In the month of January,

The Little People, Big World star shared a photo of one of his farm projects, a new irrigation system, on April 24, 2022.

Matt started his post by saying, “Started this morning building the new irrigation manifold for the big house well.”

Plus a slew of other big projects that we didn’t have time to photograph.

Too preoccupied with working… and keeping hydraulic fluid in the machines to stop for any photo opportunities.”

He went on to explain how he managed to spend time with Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock, Jacob’s wife.

Mateo, the couple’s first child, was born just recently.

“If you knew how many things I got done today while still finding time to hang out with Jacob, Izzy, and Mateo for 2.5 hours… then take the light of my world, Caryn, out on a date night… I feel productive,” Matt added.

Finally, Matt commented on Jacob’s politics in a text post.

“Jacob may have some strange political beliefs, but at least his humility to put in a hard day’s work shines through,” Matt concluded.

Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) shared this post on Twitter.

Jacob Roloff is a frequent Instagram user who expresses his political views.

He’s shared pro-vaccine and pro-mask-wearing facts on his Instagram Stories in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He’s also chastised his relatives, such as Jeremy Roloff, for espousing right-wing political views that he disagrees with.

Jacob and Matt Roloff had a tumultuous relationship in the past.

Jacob was said to be upset by his parents’ divorce, and sources claimed that he blamed Matt for the family’s problems.

“I think he blamed his father a lot when his parents divorced,” a source told Radar Online.

Fans of Little People, Big World will now be able to…

