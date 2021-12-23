In a new press conference, Chris Noth is accused of sexual assault by singer Lisa Gentile, and his lawyer pleads with the ‘SATC’ cast.

In a new press conference, singer Lisa Gentile accuses Chris Noth of sexual assault, and his lawyer pleads with the cast of “SATC.”

After the initial allegations against Chris Noth made headlines, another woman came forward to accuse him of sexual assault.

Lisa Gentile claimed she was “sexually victimized” by the Law and Order alum, 67, in 2002 during a press conference on Thursday, December 23.

The singer-songwriter claimed that the Sex and the City star forcibly kissed her and touched her breasts with the help of her lawyer, Gloria Allred.

Gentile continued, “I was trying to get him to stop,” noting that she first met the actor in 1998.

She claimed that the Wisconsin native called her the day after the alleged incident and threatened to “ruin” her career if she “ever told a soul about what happened.”

Allred, 80, urged Noth’s SATC co-stars to publicly support the Adult Survivors Act, a proposed New York state law that would allow sexual assault victims to file charges after the statute of limitations had expired.

“Lisa and I appreciate their words of support,” the lawyer said of Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, referring to the trio’s recent statement addressing Noth’s multiple allegations.

“Now we’re urging Sarah, Cynthia, and Kristin to speak out in support of the Adult Survivors Act.”

It would be critical if they supported this legislation.”

Two women, using the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, accused the former Equalizer star of assaulting them in 2004 and 2015, according to a December 16 report.

After meeting him through her job at a firm that worked with high-profile celebrity clients, Zoe claimed the actor raped her when she was 22.

Meanwhile, Lily claimed that after a night of drinking, Noth sexually assaulted her at his New York City apartment.

Noth had been married to Tara Wilson for three years at the time.

“At the time,” Lily recalled, “I was kind of crying.”

“I changed into my skirt in the bathroom.”

I had a bad mood.

I’ve been completely abused.

All of my fantasies about this star, whom I had adored for years, had vanished.”

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades ago are categorically false,” the Good Wife alum said in a statement to Us.

These are the stories.

