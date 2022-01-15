In a new rant, Teen Mom Briana DeJesus tells Kailyn Lowry to “run some miles” instead of “running her mouth.”

In a new rant, Teen Mom Briana DeJesus advises Kailyn Lowry to ‘run some miles’ rather than ‘run her mouth.’

BRIANA DeJesus spoke out after fellow Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry slammed her on a podcast, telling her to ‘run some miles’ and stop ‘running her mouth.’

They’ve been feuding for months and are now embroiled in a legal battle as a result.

On her Coffee Convos podcast, Kailyn addressed Briana’s claims that her inclusion in the Teen Mom franchise “intimidated” her.

“That is the furthest thing from the truth,” she said in the episode, adding that she had been “friendly” with Briana and her sister before they were cast.

Briana released a statement to Celebuzz in response to Kailyn’s podcast.

“Kailyn Lowry is currently the plaintiff in a lawsuit in which I am the defendant,” she told the outlet.

I’m going to refrain from commenting on her in the media until this ridiculous lawsuit is resolved.

“She is free to go about and keep spewing deliberate lies,” Briana continued.

Everything will be revealed in due time, and I will have the final say and provide all necessary proof when the time comes.”

She claimed that the treadmill she recently sent to her foe was a peace offering, but Kailyn refused to take it.

“Since Kailyn Lowry decided to take it to social media to broadcast that I sent her a treadmill – something I did privately, NOT publicly – perhaps she should use that instead of continuing to run her mouth about me,” Briana said.

“Certainly one could prove to be much more productive than the other, all things considered,” she concluded.

MTV released a deleted scene from the Teen Mom: Family Reunion premiere, which heightened the tension between Briana and Kailyn.

Briana discussed her feud with Kailyn in it, saying, “I think it all stemmed from me being the fifth girl added to Teen Mom [2].”

“Then I started talking to her ex-husband [Javi Marroquin], and I think that was just the cherry on top, and she’s hated me ever since,” she says.

“I want to get into detail here because when this happened, the original plan for Teen Mom 2 at the time was for me to fly down to Orlando and do a scene introducing Bri and Brittany to the Teen Mom 2 cast,” Kailyn said in a lengthy response on her podcast.

“They [MTV producers] knew we had previously quote unquote hung out when we had surgery, and Brittany and Nova had previously come to my 23rd birthday in Orlando.”

“And so they called me to go because they knew there was some kind of friendly relationship…

