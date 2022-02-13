In a new Samsung commercial, BTS advocates for sustainability.

In a new Samsung commercial, BTS champions sustainability.

The members of BTS Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook appear in a new commercial for Samsung’s “Galaxy for the Planet” campaign, in which they encourage viewers to take more sustainable actions.

BTS is a Samsung ambassador, and in this commercial, the septet promotes sustainability in order to help the environment.

“The oceans are drowning in plastic,” RM says at the beginning of the commercial.

Suga appears next, rummaging through placards that read, “Marine animals are suffering.”

J-Hope then holds up cards with the words “With the power of we, us, together” on them.

“Our small actions can turn a ripple into a new wave,” Jin’s cards continued.

“Let’s rethink the life of a product,” Jimin says, holding up cards.

“Recycle ocean-bound plastics, use more eco-conscious packaging,” V’s cards continued.

Jungkook enters the frame with cards that read, “Repurpose old devices for new uses.”

BTS members then form a human chain and hold placards that read, “Let’s work together for a better future.”

BTS’ new commercial with Samsung was part of Samsung’s “Galaxy for the Planet” action plan’s extensive rollout.

Samsung claims to have “developed a new material that breathes new life into ocean-bound plastics as they’re incorporated into various Galaxy devices.”

“Made with repurposed ocean-bound discarded fishing nets, the use of this material marks another step in our Galaxy for the Planet journey to help foster more sustainable lifestyles for the Galaxy community,” the statement continues.

Samsung will use repurposed ocean-bound plastics in every product they make now and in the future…”

When Samsung first hinted that BTS would be involved in a new announcement, some BTS fans speculated that the band would be featured in a Super Bowl commercial.

