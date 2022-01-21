In a new SKIMS bodysuit, Kim Kardashian flaunts her ample cleavage and slim waist amid her steamy romance with Pete Davidson.

In a new SKIMS bodysuit, Kim Kardashian flaunts her ample cleavage and tiny waist amid her steamy romance with Pete Davidson.

In a video promoting the new SKIMS bodysuit, KIM Kardashian flaunted her cleavage and tiny waist.

All of this comes as her relationship with Pete Davidson, who she met on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, continues to heat up.

The 41-year-old shared flowers she received from designer Jeff Leatham on her Instagram Stories, revealing that gardenias are her “favorite thing in the world.”

She then used the opportunity to promote her newly launched “outdoor collection from SKIMS.”

Kim posed in a tight bodysuit while posing and turned on the devil horns filter.

“I wore these the day before yesterday and…

Kim exclaimed, “I’m obsessed,” before going on to show off more of Jeff’s floral creations.

While Kim is back in LA promoting SKIMS, she was previously in the Bahamas with her Saturday Night Live boyfriend having a good time.

The reality star also shared a number of photos from her tropical vacation, including a stunning bikini photo that many fans assumed was taken by Pete, 28, thanks to a suspicious “shadow.”

Kim is seen soaking up the rays on the beach in a string bikini, but fans were quick to point out something that caught their attention.

“That looks like Pete’s shadow,” one person wrote, while another added, “Does Pete take your photos?”

Others assumed the comic was wearing Kanye West’s Yeezy shoes after noticing a shoe print in the sand in one of the couple’s vacation photos.

The new couple’s romance hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, as the controversial rapper recently released his song Eazy, which contains a threat directed at Pete.

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Kanye raps in the song, which also features fellow rapper The Game.

Pete wasn’t bothered by the harsh lyrics, according to PageSix, who found the song mention “hilarious.”

“…,” the insider revealed.

Not only that, but he finds the entire [tabloid drama involving him, Kanye, and Kim]to be hilarious…

He’s a big fan.”

While Pete may find it amusing, his girlfriend, who has increased security, has not been amused.

Previously, the singer claimed he was barred from entering his ex’s home and from attending his daughter Chicago West’s fourth birthday party, which he did.

“…,” a source told The Sun exclusively.

There was no… because she had hired a new security team.

