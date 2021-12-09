In a new social media post slamming Jenelle Evans, teen mom Ashley Jones hints she secretly MARRIED Bar Smith.

After she referred to her longtime beau Barr Smith as her “HUSBAND” in a social media post slamming Jenelle Evans, fans were left scratching their heads, wondering if she and her longtime beau were secretly MARRIED.

Jenelle, 29, made the posts after answering a fan question about the upcoming Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG reunion special.

She claimed she was ghosted after telling producers she wanted husband David Eason nearby.

Ashley, 24, reacted angrily to Jenelle’s claims on social media, writing, “Someone tell Jenelle that yes, my HUSBAND was invited….

People actually wanted him to be there…..

“I’m sorry, sis.”

Fans were taken aback when she referred to Bar as her “HUSBAND,” leading to speculation that the two had secretly married.

“Is Ashley married though?” one Redditor wondered.

“When did Ashley and Bar get married?” one person inquired, while another responded, “There was this episode where he proposed to her but I wasn’t aware they had already married.”

“If Ashley and Bar got married, it went WAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY WAYY

She has yet to comment on the rumors of her marriage.

In November 2020, Ashley and Bar announced their engagement.

The reality star flaunted the diamond engagement ring she received from her fiancé, revealing that she had kept it a secret for several months.

“I’ve slept on it for a few months and now I’m ready to share for those that support us, thank you to the moon and back,” she wrote in the caption.

The two have had a rocky relationship in the past, but it appears that their issues are behind them now.

Ashley, who owns a California boutique, then used Jenelle’s name as a coupon code, giving fans a 30% discount if they used it.

“uninvitedjenelle” was the code she gave away.

“Anytime a b***h speak on me, imma turn her name into a coupon code,” she wrote in a separate slide on her Instagram Story.

The move amused fans, who took to Instagram and Reddit to express their delight.

With a skull and crossbones emoji, one fan simply wrote, “DEAD.”

“Damn, the kids keep hitting! Thanks for the flair, Ash!” wrote another.

“Between Jenelle, and the ventriloquist doll, I can’t keep up with who is mad about what,” Ashley wrote in another Instagram post, slamming Jenelle and another of her co-stars.

Fans speculated on who she was referring to on Reddit, with one commenting, “Wait is she referring to David as the ventriloquist doll LOL.”

“I thought she meant Farrah,” someone else said.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.