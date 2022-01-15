Kanye West criticizes ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s parenting abilities in a new song titled Eazy, claiming that “cameras watch the kids.”

Kanye West criticizes ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s parenting abilities in a new song called Eazy, claiming that “cameras watch the kids.”

KANYE West criticizes ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s parenting abilities in his new song Eazy, claiming that “cameras watch the kids.”

The single was released on Friday by the 44-year-old rapper and The Game.

Kanye appeared to slam his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, in his most recent song.

Kanye raps, “I got love for the nannies, but real family is better.”

“I bought the house next door, non-custodial father.”

What is the purpose of being truly wealthy, in your opinion?”

“Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores Rich a** kids, this ain’t yo mama’s house,” Kanye continues, referring to his recent purchase of a home across the street from Kim.

He said, “Imma turn the music up – wake the neighbors,” referring to his decision to buy the new house.

The star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians filed for divorce from the musician in February 2021.

The children of the previous couple are North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

In the new song, Kanye not only singled out Kim, but he also singled out his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28.

At one point, he rapped, “God saved me from the accident just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

The diss track was inspired by a photo of Kim and Pete wearing PDAs on a pizza and ice cream date night this week.

According to The Sun, the couple was caught getting comfortable with each other during a secret date at an LA restaurant.

They were seen holding hands and hugging tightly inside Jon and Vinny’s Italian restaurant.

“They arrived around 8:00 p.m.

(Tuesday),” said another diner to The Sun.

It was just the two of them.

A corner booth.

“He’s looking at the restaurant, and she’s only looking at him.”

They were kissing at the table.”

“During the date, they were definitely intimate and leaning into each other,” he continued.

The power couple then went to a nearby Rite-Aid Pharmacy to get some Thrifty brand ice cream after dinner.

While the KUWTK alum has moved on from the Saturday Night Live star, Kanye has been linked to actress Julia Fox, 31.

Since they met on New Year’s Eve, Kanye has lavished his new girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

The two went to Craig’s on Monday with Antonio Brown, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer who documented their night on social media.

The group was celebrating the release of Ye’s new Yeezy Gap commercial, which featured his song “Heaven and Hell” from Donda.

After that, there's the…

