In a new song, Kanye West takes aim at Pete Davidson.

Kanye “Ye” West is still enraged that Pete Davidson is dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, and he expresses his displeasure in a new diss track.

In a new track titled “My Life Was Never Eazy,” featuring The Game, the rapper drags the SNL comedian.

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” one lyric reads.

West discussed his feelings about Kardashian West’s budding romance with Davidson in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee.

“How are you going to bring me to SNL and kiss the guy you’re dating right in front of me and everyone’s like, ‘Aw, that’s cool,'” he joked.

I’m talking about family, you know, just me and my kids parenting and, you know, my kids’ mother.

I’m still going to be the best dad, but I’m not going to be like Jackie Robinson and spit on me while I’m trying to hit a home run.”

While West appears to be at odds with Davidson, a source tells ET that Kardashian West’s reaction to her estranged husband’s relationship with Julia Fox is almost the polar opposite.

“Kanye despises the idea of Kim being with someone else and is furious that Pete and Kim are dating,” the source said.

“It’s not something he’s happy about.”

Kim is unconcerned about the women Kanye dates.”

One of the reasons Kardashian West isn’t worried about West’s new relationship is that Davidson is bringing out a side of her that she enjoys.

“Kim and Pete are constantly in hysterics and always laughing together,” the source continued.

“Pete reveals a side of Kim that she enjoys.

Pete’s sense of humor is something she adores, and their chemistry is incredible.”

Davidson’s genuineness is what makes him so appealing.

“Kim appreciates how genuine he is,” the source tells ET. “He’s also really sweet and always puts.”

