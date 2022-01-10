In a new super-pumped teaser, Joseph Gordon-Levitt portrays the “Bad Boy of Tech.”

In a new teaser, Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays the “Bad Boy of Tech.”

The Showtime series Super Pumped, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, tells the story of Uber’s meteoric rise to fame.

The world of technology is finally getting its due.

The first teaser for the Showtime series Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Uma Thurman, and Kyle Chandler, was released on October 10.

The first season of the anthology series looks at the success of the ride-sharing app Uber and how its founder and CEO Travis Kalanick was deposed.

“Contrary to what you might have read—I’m no monster,” Gordon-Levitt promises his employees in the trailer.

Then there’s Uma, who plays Ariana Huffington, a former Huffington Post co-founder.

Kalanick is dubbed the “notorious bad boy of tech” by Huffington.

However, it quickly becomes clear that having a bad boy reputation does not bode well for a company’s growth.

“The best thing about Travis is that he’s willing to run through walls to win,” as Chandler’s character Bill Gurley puts it.

Worst of all, he considers everything to be a wall.”

Variety reported that Ian Alda, Sonny Valicenti, Ben Feldman, Rob Morrow, Rama Vallury, and Eva Victor have joined the series following the release of the intense trailer.

Feldman will play Google co-founder Larry Page, according to the outlet, and the newcomers will play some of the biggest names in tech.

The series is based on Mike Isaac’s book of the same name, published in 2019, which chronicled Uber’s growth from a startup to a multibillion-dollar corporation.

Isaac’s novel highlighted the company’s unique office culture as well as Kalanick’s forced departure from his position.

Showtime’s Super Pumped: The Fight For Uber premieres in February.

